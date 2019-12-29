Neil Lennon admits it is ‘game on’ in title race after Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead

Neil Lennon says Celtic’s 2-1 loss to Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead will not have a psychological impact on the Premiership going forward but admits it is “game on” in the title race.

Celtic suffered their first home defeat in the league since a loss to Aberdeen in May 2018 as Rangers cut the gap at the top to two points with a game in hand.

Nikola Katic's header was enough to secure the three points for the visitors after Odsonne Edouard had cancelled out Ryan Kent's opener.

But Lennon played down the significance of the result in the title race ahead of the winter break.

He said: "We didn't deserve to lose it, we didn't deserve to win it. The second goal was poor, a free header in our box.

"You are chasing the game, we had some good chances, one off the line, we missed a penalty and they are big moments. But overall, we didn't play well enough.

"There is a break for three weeks now. It just means it is game on."

He added: "If Rangers win their game in hand they will have a one-point cushion. There is nothing in it. It's a test of character now which is good. It is not the time to be over-critical.

"We have lost the game but there is plenty to play for and we have time to think on it."