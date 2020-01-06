Celtic's Ryan Christie banned over Alfredo Morelos incident

Ryan Christie clashed with Alfredo Morelos during the Old Firm derby in December

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been banned for two games following an incident with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The suspension was decided at an SFA disciplinary hearing at Hampden Park on Monday.

Christie clashed with Morelos during the Old Firm derby on Sunday December 29 where the Celtic player appeared to grab the Colombian's groin area.

Christie escaped with only a free-kick during Rangers' 2-1 win at Celtic.

He was found guilty of committing "an act of brutality" which constitutes as violent conduct.

Christie is currently in Dubai with Celtic, but a hearing in front of an independent panel took place in his absence.

The 24-year-old will miss the Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle and the Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

However, he might miss those games anyway due to injury, after recently undergoing groin surgery.