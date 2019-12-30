14:16 Kris Boyd and Kris Commons analyse Rangers 2-1 win at Celtic, the race for the Premiership title and what the Old Firm need in the January transfer window Kris Boyd and Kris Commons analyse Rangers 2-1 win at Celtic, the race for the Premiership title and what the Old Firm need in the January transfer window

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 as the Premiership title race heated up, but what's next for the Old Firm foes? Kris Boyd and Kris Commons have their say...

Steven Gerrard's side moved to within two points of the table-topping Hoops with a game in hand after a Nikola Katic header gave them their first at Celtic Park since 2010 on Sunday, redeeming their League Cup final loss.

But with so much football still to be played, there is a lot that can happen, so former Rangers striker Boyd joined ex-Celtic man Commons to discuss all things Old Firm, including what each team needs in the January window.

'Rangers have shown there is no gap anymore'

Nikola Katic celebrates his goal for Rangers

Analysis from former Rangers striker Kris Boyd...

"A lot of people had been criticising Rangers for not winning the League Cup final but they took a lot of belief from that performance. A lot of Celtic's play was very tentative today and Rangers thoroughly deserved to leave with three points.

"When you go back through the years, Celtic have totally dominated this fixture. I think there's a different belief inside Ibrox since Steven Gerrard took over as manager.

"It was always going to be difficult, your first job as a manager, but he's surrounded himself by guys who know the game. Rangers have shown there is no gap anymore."

'Celtic face pressure in every match now'

Commons feels 'the pressure will start to heat up' for Celtic

Analysis from former Celtic attacking midfielder Kris Commons...

"I think tactically they got it wrong with the wingers coming in and drifting in, making it very compact. It played into Rangers' hands. Celtic will go away, recharge their batteries and put it into perspective.

"They will look at what to do next, they will look at the games and the fixtures. Both clubs must try and weigh up European football too, which is massive for Glasgow, while also trying to compete domestically for this title.

"The pressure will start to heat up, every game that gets ticked off, there is pressure on every single match now."

What do Celtic need in January?

Neil Lennon has been urged to sign a striker and midfielder

Commons believes Celtic need to sign a new striker and midfielder...

"When this fixture was played in September, Steven Gerrard was quick to go out and get Ryan Kent permanently after they lost the derby.

"It will be interesting to see if Celtic do the same and make that extra push by going out and getting a striker for £7-9m to partner Edouard.

"Maybe another midfielder too. I think if Celtic recruit well in January, then that will show a statement of intent. It's the same for Rangers too. Both teams have improved every six months, so they must both keep on improving."

What do Rangers need in January?

Borna Barisic celebrates with Steven Gerrard

Boyd does not feel Rangers need significant investment in January...

"Defensively, Rangers are strong. Steven Gerrard somehow seems to have managed his players better than Neil Lennon for me. Even on Thursday night [against St Mirren] Celtic looked tired.

"It is easier for the Rangers to pick their team and I think Rangers have caught up with Celtic. The guys who are not playing, they are training at a level where they are able to step in when needed."