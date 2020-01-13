Celtic and Rangers battling to sign Stoke's Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has scored four goals in 17 league appearances for Stoke so far this season

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in young Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell and will go head to head in a battle for his signature, Sky Sports News can confirm.

The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and so is free to talk to other clubs now about a free transfer in five months time.

Because of his age Scottish clubs can sign Campbell for a much lower compensation fee - around £400,000 - compared to what his market value would be.

Campbell - the son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell - is also attracting interest from a number of English clubs, but they would have to pay a much higher fee in compensation than their Scottish rivals.

It is also possible Campbell would go on loan for the remainder of this season, as Stoke look to recoup some money for the youngster.

Campbell has scored four goals in 17 league appearances for Stoke so far this season.

