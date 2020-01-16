Celtic Women: Five players sign new deals under new coach Fran Alonso

Chloe Craig has made 183 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 58 goals

Five key members of Celtic Women have signed new professional deals and will play for new head coach Fran Alonso.

Chloe Craig, Chloe Logan, Keeva Keenan, Natalie Ross and Sarah Ewens have all committed their futures after the club announced investment to give the women's team professional status.

Craig, Celtic's vice-captain, came from the youth academy and has played 183 games scoring 58 goals.

Keeva won the 2019 Player of the Year in her first season and was rewarded with her first two senior Republic of Ireland Caps.

Ewans ended the season as top scorer and was the only player to score against every team in the league.

It follows Tuesday's announcement of Alonso as their new head coach.

Alonso was Ronald Koeman's first team assistant at Everton and Mauricio Pochettino's technical coach at Southampton.