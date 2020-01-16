Fran Alonso says Celtic Women team will play 'the Celtic way'

0:30 Fran Alonso says he did not need to think twice when the opportunity arose to become the new head coach of Celtic Women Fran Alonso says he did not need to think twice when the opportunity arose to become the new head coach of Celtic Women

Fran Alonso has vowed to play attacking football as Celtic begin a new era as a professional club.

The former Lewes boss, who succeeds Eddie Wolecki Black, faces a tough task when the new season kicks off next month with 13-time champions Glasgow City providing the opposition on the opening day of the new campaign.

Alonso has promised to follow the ethos of the football club as a whole by ensuring his team play the Celtic way.

"Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in the world," he told Sky Sports News.

"And the fact they are now massively supporting the women's team towards professionalism is a massive statement to world football, and especially Scottish football.

"We are over the moon and we are going to make sure we repay them with hard work and determination and ultimately with success.

Chloe Craig has made 183 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 58 goals

"For the moment I want the girls to play very attractive football. We want to engage with the fans and it is very important to be as one.

"And they will do that. I see girls who are really brave on the ball, that are [providing] exciting, attacking football to watch, which is the ethos of Celtic anyway.

"That will be short-term success, alongside of course winning football games which is what we would like."

Meanwhile, Chloe Craig, Chloe Logan, Keeva Keenan, Natalie Ross and Sarah Ewens have all committed their futures to the club .

Craig, Celtic's vice-captain, came from the youth academy and has played 183 games scoring 58 goals.

Keeva won the 2019 Player of the Year in her first season and was rewarded with her first two senior Republic of Ireland caps.

Ewans ended the season as top scorer and was the only player to score against every team in the league.