Celtic: Ismaila Soro completes medical ahead of proposed move

Neil Lennon is set to add Ismaila Soro to his squad

Ismaila Soro has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Celtic.

Terms have already been agreed with Soro's current club in Israel, Bnei Yehuda, for a four-and-a-half-year deal for the 21-year-old Ivorian.

It is understood a fee of around £2m (€2.5m) has been agreed for Soro, with the club now waiting on a work permit being granted.

0:38 Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirms the club is close to completing a deal for Ismaila Soro from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirms the club is close to completing a deal for Ismaila Soro from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder was undergoing a medical in Israel as he waits for a visa to be sorted to confirm his move.

"Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce that midfielder Ismaila Soro has successfully completed a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to the club," a club statement said.

0:47 Neil Lennon says any talk of a Celtic demise is premature and remains positive about their prospects in the second half of the season. Neil Lennon says any talk of a Celtic demise is premature and remains positive about their prospects in the second half of the season.

"Subject to the ongoing work permit process and international clearance, Ismaila will be in Glasgow as soon as possible. Everyone at Celtic looks forward to welcoming Ismaila to the club."

Soro began his career with FC Saxan in Moldova before joining FC Gomel in Belarus in 2017 and subsequently making the switch to Tel Aviv-based Bnei Yehuda the following year.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.