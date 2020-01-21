Scottish Premiership: Test your knowledge of the season so far with our Sky Sports quiz

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer (left) battles with Rangers' Joe Aribo

The Scottish Premiership gets back underway this week after the winter break but how much do you remember from the first half of the season in Scotland? Take our bumper quiz to find out!

It was an action-packed opening five months in Scotland with Rangers and Celtic battling it out at the top of the table and in the Betfred Cup, while Aberdeen and Motherwell are set for a showdown in the race for Europe and Hearts find themselves bottom of the table with a relegation fight on their hands.

But do you remember who scored the crucial goals, who had the meanest defence and how many clubs have changed manager so far this season?

Aberdeen and Motherwell in Premiership action

Prepare for the return of Scottish Premiership action by taking our quiz below…