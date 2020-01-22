Celtic News

Celtic hopeful over Jeremie Frimpong after injury at Kilmarnock

Last Updated: 22/01/20 11:56pm

Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong exchanges words with Kilmarnock's Alan Power as he is stretchered off

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has alleviated fears over the fitness of Jeremie Frimpong after the defender was stretchered off during their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Frimpong initially appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury after Killie midfielder Alan Power took the ball and player in a challenge four minutes from time at Rugby Park.

"It looks like it's hopefully just a bit of bruising," Lennon told Sky Sports after the match.

"I don't think there's a fracture there at the minute, but we'll see how it reacts tomorrow.
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic
"It was a heavy challenge. He got caught on the follow through, so we'll have to asses him over the next couple of days and hopefully he'll be okay for the weekend."

The 19-year-old Dutchman has begun to establish himself in the Hoops side this season following his move from Manchester City in September.

Celtic's victory combined with Rangers' 1-0 win over St Mirren means Neil Lennon's side remain two points clear of their Glasgow rivals but having played a game more.

