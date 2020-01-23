Celtic captain Scott Brown says he would be facing ban if he made challenge that injured Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is stretchered off after Alan Power's challenge

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says he would be facing calls to be banned if he was to carry out the kind of challenge that saw Hoops team-mate Jeremie Frimpong stretchered off against Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power was the guilty party responsible for scything down the Dutch teenager during the closing stages of the champions' 3-1 win in Ayrshire, but escaped without a booking.

However, Parkhead captain Brown insists it would be a different story if he had been the one diving in on an opponent.

He said: "I think if I'd done that tackle, it would become reckless, everyone would have surrounded the ref and stuff like that.

"We've seen it back and both feet are off the ground. If I'm in that situation, there would be a lot of people, a lot of punters, a lot of fans putting pressure on me to get a suspension and to get sent-off.

"I think it's the levels (of refereeing) we want maintained so that the same thing happens in every single game."

Meanwhile, Neil Lennon says he will back Leigh Griffiths "to the hilt" if there are any repercussions after the Celtic striker appeared to throw tape at Kilmarnock fans following his substitution in the 3-1 win at Rugby Park.

Cameras appeared to capture Griffiths tossing away tape into the main stand and a fracas ensued with words exchanged between some home fans and the Hoops bench, with stewards and police moving into the crowd.