Celtic sign Ismaila Soro from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda

Ismaila Soro has joined Celtic on a four-and-a-half-year contract

Celtic have signed Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda.

The 21-year-old joins the Scottish champions after two-and-a-half seasons in the Israeli Premier League.

🍀 I S M A I L A S O R O ⚪️ #WelcomeSoro🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/CVDFVvBACN — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 27, 2020

Soro will join up with the Celtic squad at their Lennoxtown training base on Tuesday, ahead of their trip to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

He becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of striker Patryk Klimala from Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok.

