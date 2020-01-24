Martin Boyle to Celtic is 'pure speculation', says Neil Lennon

0:44 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he wants to sign a winger in January Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he wants to sign a winger in January

Neil Lennon has dismissed reports that he wants to take Hibernian forward Martin Boyle to Celtic as "pure speculation".

Reports in Scotland claim the Hoops' head of football operations Nick Hammond has been attending Hibs games specifically to watch Boyle.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he does not want to lose Boyle but Lennon has suggested that his counterpart has nothing to worry about.

While confirming he does still want to sign a winger this month, Lennon explained: "I know Martin well. He did great for me at Hibs but it's complete speculation. It's people putting two and two together and getting five.

"At the minute there's no real names I can come forward with. We're working away diligently to see if we can get a quality winger in with a little bit of experience as well."

Lennon also revealed Celtic's move for Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro has been delayed due to a "hold up with the paperwork".

The Scottish champions have agreed a £2m deal with his Israeli side Bnei Yehuda and the 21-year-old is set to join on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Soro has already completed his medical but Lennon revealed: "We were hoping he was going to be here tomorrow but there was a hold up with the paperwork. It will probably be early next week."