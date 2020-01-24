Tyrese Campbell rejects Rangers and Celtic approaches to stay at Stoke

Tyrese Campbell has rebuffed approaches from both Rangers and Celtic and decided his future lies at Stoke City.

There has been no comment yet from Stoke but Campbell is expected to sign a new, improved contract in the next 24 hours after constructive talks over the last few days.

The 20-year-old striker has consistently refused to extend his deal despite several offers from Stoke and, with his current contract expiring this summer, he has been free to discuss possible pre-contract agreements with other clubs.

Tyrese Campbell has rebuffed approaches from both Rangers and Celtic

Extensive talks with both Glasgow giants have taken place over recent weeks and it looked inevitable Campbell would be on the move.

However, he has now had a change of heart, prompted by new Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, who has made it clear how much he wants Campbell to stay and how key he is to his future plans.

Campbell has scored five goals in 22 appearances this season, including the winner in Stoke's recent 1-0 victory over West Brom.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.