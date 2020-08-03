Albian Ajeti: Celtic boss Neil Lennon holds further talks with West Ham striker's representatives

West Ham striker Albian Ajeti (L) in FA Cup action against West Brom, who he has also been linked with

Celtic boss Neil Lennon held further discussions with Albian Ajeti’s representatives at the weekend over his proposed switch from West Ham.

The two clubs agreed a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £5m, following initial talks last month.

But the move was put on hold last week after the Switzerland international asked for more time to consider his options in his pursuit of first-team football.

2:59 Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton Highlights from the SPFL match between Celtic and Hamilton

Ajeti's original preference was to stay in the Premier League, but he also sees European football with Scottish champions Celtic as a very tempting prospect.

A number of Premier League and European clubs, including West Brom, are interested in the 23-year-old forward.

2:36 Neil Lennon says Odsonne Edouard is a special talent following his opening day hat-trick in Celtic's 5-1 win over Hamilton Neil Lennon says Odsonne Edouard is a special talent following his opening day hat-trick in Celtic's 5-1 win over Hamilton

Ajeti is not in a rush to make a decision, however, and is currently holidaying in Sardinia as he ponders his next move.

Celtic are looking to bolster their attacking options and have other targets in mind if the Ajeti move doesn't work out, with the club previously bidding for Peterborough's Ivan Toney.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.