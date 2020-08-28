Neil Lennon: Celtic boss tells wantaway players to settle down

1:23 Neil Lennon wants his players to settle down into the new season and wants to keep as many as he can Neil Lennon wants his players to settle down into the new season and wants to keep as many as he can

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told his wantaway players to settle down and focus on securing 10 titles in a row.

The Parkhead boss threatened to rid the club of uncommitted players after they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Ferencvaros on Wednesday to leave the Scottish champions looking for Europa League qualification.

Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham's representatives have asked Celtic for valuations of the two players ahead of potential moves and following the 2-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros an angry Lennon revealed some of his squad had been "making waves to leave".

Asked if he had any regrets about making his feelings known publicly, Lennon, whose side celebrated their ninth successive Premiership title win last season when the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus crisis, replied, "not really" and then called for the players to refocus.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said: "I don't want to elaborate on it. We want them all here.

"We have a big year ahead of us, this is a difficult time of the year as you know, people are unsettled.

Celtic duo Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham could be on their way out of Parkhead

"We want them to settle down and do what's best for the club and that means winning the league and trying to make the best of what's left of the European campaign.

"I am not saying there is disharmony within the group but what I want is players who are with us and who really want be successful again this year.

"We suffered a blow. One of our objectives has gone but we have plenty of other objectives and we want them all here focused on them.

"We want them to do what they do best. They are great lads. I understand that sometimes there can be interest but this is a great club.

"I'm not saying there's been any agitation at all but sometimes you can lose a little bit of focus. You just want them to get back on it, and concentrate on the job that lies ahead.

"At the end of the day they are good players and once they realise what excitement and what we have in store this season, hopefully that will persuade them to knuckle down and really concentrate on the job at hand."

Striker Odsonne Edouard missed Celtic's Champions League loss with a thigh injury

French striker Odsonne Edouard missed the Ferencvaros match with a thigh injury and will also sit out the Premiership match against Motherwell at Parkhead on Sunday.

Lennon said: "He won't be available for Sunday. I am pretty confident he will be fit for the Ross County game after the international break."

Turnbull hopes to emulate Brown at Celtic

New signing David Turnbull, who arrived from Motherwell on Thursday, will be in the squad for the game against his former club.

And the 21-year-old believes Celtic skipper Scott Brown is the perfect example of how a talented young Scot's big-money move to Parkhead can work.

Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 for a fee of £4.4m, the highest transfer fee paid between two Scottish clubs, and has enjoyed a glittering career since.

"He has obviously been here for years," said Turnbull.

"He came here as a young boy all those years ago and he is someone you can look up to. If I can do half as much as he has done it would be amazing.

"I believe in my ability and I feel as if I can come here and make an impact. Hopefully I can do that and I feel ready.

"I've always believed in my ability and that after my injury not much would have changed. It was always in my head that I would come back and be the same player, it is just how long it would take.

"I am just delighted to be here and can't wait to get started."

