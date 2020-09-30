Celtic interested in Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon

Celtic have made an approach for Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon – but it is believed the finances of any potential deal have proved problematic.

The 20-year-old was highly rated as a teenager at Fulham but has struggled to break into the Tottenham side since making the move from Craven Cottage for £25m last summer.

Sessegnon managed only 12 appearances in all competitions last term and has since been pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

A number of Premier League clubs are also monitoring the England U21 international's situation.

Sessegnon became the youngest Spurs player to score in the Champions League with his strike against Bayern Munich last year.

Celtic are looking to sign a left-back before the October 5 deadline, with an improved offer for Charlton's Alfie Doughty also expected this week.

