Celtic manager Neil Lennon concerned Old Firm game comes so soon after international break

Neil Lennon hopes the international break does not cost Celtic dear when they play the Old Firm game against Rangers on October 17.

Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Greg Taylor are all in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel, and the Nations League games against Slovakia and Czech Republic, before the visit of Steven Gerrard's side.

In addition, Shane Duffy will be with the Republic of Ireland, and Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi with Norway, while Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed are set to be in the Israel squad for the game at Hampden.

Ahead of the Europa League play-off against Sarajevo in Bosnia on Thursday night, the Hoops boss revealed James Forrest has already been ruled out of the Gers game with an ankle injury.

Asked if he had any concerns about his Scotland internationals, Lennon said: "Yes, massive.

"It's not just the Scottish boys, it is the Israeli boys, the Norwegians, Shane with Ireland.

"All our international boys who are going away could be involved in three games.

"That would mean play on the Wednesday, and then travel back on Thursday, with the [Rangers] game on Saturday morning, so we would have no time whatsoever on the training ground with them really.

"And so yeah, it's a cause for concern.

"One - picking up injuries. And then two - the little time that we'll have with them when they come back."

Image: James Forrest looks set to miss the Old Firm game

Forrest picked up his injury in last week's Europa League win against Riga.

Lennon admitted there was no definite time scale on his recovery and, when asked if he would be out for the Rangers game, he said: "Yes, I would imagine so.

"We are a little concerned about James, because it is a sore one and we haven't got a length of time on it as yet."