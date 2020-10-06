Odsonne Edouard: Celtic forward tests positive for coronavirus while on international duty

Edouard will miss France U21 clashes with Liechtenstein and Slovakia

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 7 October 2020 00:05, UK

ZENICA, BOSNIA - OCTOBER 01: Celtic&#39;s Odsonne Edouard in action during the UEFA Europa League Qualifier between Sarajevo and Celtic at Bilino Polje Stadium, on October 01, 2020, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Nikola Krstic / SNS Group)
Image: Odsonne Edouard could now miss the Old Firm showdown on October 17

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with France U21.

It is unclear whether Edouard has displayed symptoms but he will now be required to isolate after being sidelined from his team-mates on Tuesday morning.

"The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA this Tuesday morning, October 6 having been positive, Odsonne Edouard was sidelined from the group upon receipt of the results, at the end of training," a French Football Federation statement said. "He was then placed in isolation."

Celtic took to Twitter to confirm the positive test.

"We can confirm that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with France U21," the tweet read. "As it stands, no other CelticFC player has returned a positive test.

Also See:

Trending

"Our thorough testing programme will continue and we will continue to follow all protocols."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue