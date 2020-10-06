Odsonne Edouard: Celtic forward tests positive for coronavirus while on international duty

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with France U21.

It is unclear whether Edouard has displayed symptoms but he will now be required to isolate after being sidelined from his team-mates on Tuesday morning.

"The result of his Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA this Tuesday morning, October 6 having been positive, Odsonne Edouard was sidelined from the group upon receipt of the results, at the end of training," a French Football Federation statement said. "He was then placed in isolation."

We can confirm that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with France U21.



As it stands, no other #CelticFC player has returned a positive test.



Our thorough testing programme will continue and we will continue to follow all protocols. pic.twitter.com/JLJroRa7wY — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 6, 2020

