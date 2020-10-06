Republic of Ireland backroom team member tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the Republic of Ireland's backroom team has tested positive for coronavirus, but the squad will still travel to Slovakia for their Euro 2020 play-off.

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement on Tuesday confirming the positive result, with two additional members of staff identified by contact tracing also now "restricting their movements".

All three individuals are asymptomatic and well, according to the FAI.

Those two close contacts have tested negative, while all the players, management staff and other members of the backroom team have also tested negative.

0:37 Republic of Ireland boss Steven Kenny says the fact so many of his players are in action on Sunday presents a challenge but is determined to have his squad ready for their Euro play-off next week

The Republic are due to meet Slovakia in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

An FAI statement said: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"COVID-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well. The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

3:50 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match between Republic of Ireland and Finland

"Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon."

Skipper Seamus Coleman looks likely to miss the match in Bratislava through injury after limping out of Everton's 4-2 Premier League win over Brighton on Saturday.