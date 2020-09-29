Republic of Ireland squad: Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams called up for Slovakia, Finland and Wales ties

Stephen Kenny has called both Jack Byrne and Derrick Williams into his Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia, and Nations League clashes with Wales and Finland.

Byrne has been in impressive form for League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers, and caught the eye while in action for the Tallaght side in their 2-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Europa League qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Blackburn's Williams gets the nod and is included as one of seven defenders in the squad.

There is no room once again for Southampton front-man Michael Obafemi. Troy Parrott misses out through injury, while Robbie Brady and Callum O'Dowda are included despite carrying knocks.

The squad will assemble in Dublin on Sunday and train at the FAI's National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to Slovakia on Tuesday.

'The Boys in Green' will be hoping to put their disappointing September showings behind them in Bratislava, as they look to secure a spot in the play-off finals away to Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers

Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).



Defenders

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).



Midfielders

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).



Forwards

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).