Rep of Ireland 0-1 Finland: Ireland beaten in Nations League on Stephen Kenny's home bow

Republic of Ireland remain winless in the Nations League as they were beaten 1-0 by Finland in Stephen Kenny's first home match as manager.

Finland's Teemu Pukki had the best chance of a dour first half, but was denied by Darren Randolph having been played through one-on-one.

Despite starting the second half brightly, Ireland fell behind as sub Fredrik Jensen scored with his first touch, just 18 seconds after coming on as a sub, turning home from close range at the far post.

Ireland missed chances through subs David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson, and Finland missed fine chances of their own to double the lead.

0:27 Fredrik Jensen freshly after coming on as a substitute gives Finland a 1-0 lead over Republic of Ireland

The result means Kenny's side are winless after two Nations League games, sitting third of their group with a point, while Finland move second, behind leaders Wales.

Player ratings Rep of Ireland: Randolph (7), Doherty (6), Stevens (5), Duffy (6), Egan (6), O'Dowda (6), Arter (6), Molumby (6), Brady (6), Idah (5), Connolly (6)



Subs: Robinson (6), McGoldrick (5), McClean (NA)



Finland: Hradecky (6), Vaisanen (6), O'Shaughnessy (6), Ojala (7), Hamalainen (6), Sparv (6), Kamara (6), Alho (6), Taylor (8), Pohjanpalo (6), Pukki (7)



Subs: Jensen (7), Uronen (NA), Karjalainen (NA)



Man of the match: Robert Taylor

Work to do for Kenny's Ireland

In a listless first half, Republic of Ireland's build-up was slow and predictable, with the best chance of the opening 45 minutes falling to Norwich's Pukki.

Found through on goal by Robert Taylor with ease as John Egan was caught deep, Pukki had time to compose himself one-on-one with Randolph, but the goalkeeper stood tall and saved superbly.

Image: Robbie Brady in action for Ireland on Sunday

Ireland's only attempt on goal came from Harry Arter's 30-yard effort, easily saved, but in the second half the hosts came out brighter.

Team news Stephen Kenny made three changes from the 1-1 draw in Bulgaria; Arter, Molumby and Brady came in, replacing Hendrick, McCarthy and Hourihane in midfield.

Aaron Connolly hit the side-netting, before Callum O'Dowda curled wide, but the first goal fell to Finland. Pukki released Taylor on the left flank, just onside, and his centre met Jensen at the far post as the sub slid in for the opener to make an instant impact.

Kenny's side reacted well; McGoldrick should have controlled better with the goal at his mercy as Ireland closed down a poor Finland goal-kick, before Robinson was denied by Lukas Hradecky from a slight angle.

Randolph then did well to beat away Taylor's near-post effort, and was then rooted as Pukki's snapshot fell inches wide, but he was again called into action to tip over Nikolai Alho's effort as Finland looked more likely to score the next goal.

Despite some late pressure on their goal, Finland held on, and again it was a case of industry with no bite for the Irish, who go into their huge Euro 2020 Play-off semi-final clash with Slovakia next month on the back of a defeat.

Kenny: Bigger picture is Slovakia

2:12 Stephen Kenny feels his Republic of Ireland team didn't take the big chances they had after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Finland.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny talking to Sky Sports:

"I think we had four or five chances today, and when you get them you have to take them, so we're disappointed to lose the game. If you look at all the games, Wales have won in injury time, we got a late goal in Bulgaria, there's been nothing in the games, and the ability to take the chances is the critical difference.

"For us there's a bigger picture, and that's Slovakia next month. We want players to put their hand up, in the picture, for Slovakia. We need to increase our attacking options for sure against Slovakia. It gives us real food for thought for the game next month."

Arter: We lacked conviction

2:51 Republic of Ireland's Harry Arter reflects on their 1-0 defeat to Finland but says they never deserved to lose the game.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter talking to Sky Sports:

"It's hugely disappointing, we didn't deserve to lose the game. We probably didn't do enough to get a goal, but we defended well. We've got to make sure we see games like that out 0-0, if we're not going to create an awful lot, we've got to make sure we don't concede. It's disappointing.

"In the attacking areas we needed to be better, we didn't have enough conviction up top. That's not a criticism to the lad who play up there, maybe as a team we were too slow building up or that final pass let us down. We lacked that killer instinct you need at international level."

Opta stats

Stephen Kenny is the first Republic of Ireland manager to fail to win either of his first two games in charge since Mick McCarthy in 1996.

Republic of Ireland have failed to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive competitive games for the first time since June 2015.

Finland have won each of their last 13 games when keeping a clean sheet.

This was Republic of Ireland's first defeat in eight home games since a 0-1 loss against Wales in October 2018.

What's next?

Republic of Ireland return to action on October 8 in Slovakia in their European Championship qualifying Path B Play-off semi-final.