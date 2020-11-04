James Forrest out for six to eight weeks, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Celtic winger James Forrest will be out for between six to eight weeks at best after he had ankle surgery on Tuesday, manager Neil Lennon has said.

The Hoops winger, who last played against Riga in September, had the operation after encasing his foot in a protective boot failed to work.

Ahead of the Europa League clash with Sparta Prague at Celtic Park on Thursday, Lennon said: "His foot was in a pot, a boot, for the last couple of weeks but when it came out of the boot there was no significant improvement, in fact it was getting worse.

Image: Christopher Jullien is coming back from injury after the international break

"So he went to see a specialist and he recommended the surgery being done, and it was done yesterday.

"We think it has been a success but we are looking at quite a considerable time out still.

"Best-case scenario is probably six to eight weeks - but it may be longer than that. We will see how he settles after the surgery."

In more positive news, Lennon offered an update on the fitness of defender Christopher Jullien who has been out with a back problem. He last played at Ross County in September.

Lennon said: "Christopher Jullien will resume training soon, hopefully he'll be back in contention after the international break."

Griffiths 'hungry as ever' after Scotland recall

Lennon also praised striker Leigh Griffiths after he was recalled by Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

0:44 Celtic manager Neil Lennon has praised Leigh Griffiths following his recall to the Scotland squad - but says he must now maintain his standards after building his fitness up.

Griffiths has not played for his country since September 2018 but has made five appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring vital goals for Celtic against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

"I think playing for Scotland means a lot to him," said Lennon. "It's just another positive step in the right direction [for him].

"He has worked very, very hard and he is just continuing to work very hard and obviously he'll be in contention for the squad [against Sparta Prague]. He's in reasonable condition now, he's come back as hungry as ever.

"I've known him a long time, I know what he's capable of, I understand him and I do know he has his ups and downs. We've shown a lot of patience in him and we are getting rewarded.

"He needs to stay on it and at that level, but he will be an asset for us as we go on."