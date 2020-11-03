Leigh Griffiths recalled to Scotland squad for Serbia Euro 2020 play-off final

Steve Clarke has included Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths in his Scotland squad to face Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off final.

Griffiths has not played for his country since September 2018 but has made five appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring vital goals for Celtic against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

That has been enough to convince Clarke to recall the 30-year-old for the crucial final in Belgrade - that could see Scotland qualify for their first major tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998 - as well as Nations League fixtures with Slovakia and Israel.

"When you look at Leigh over the years he's always been a goalscorer," Clarke said. "He's a dangerous player in the 18-yard box.

Image: Kieran Tierney returns to the Scotland squad

"The goal he scored a couple of weeks ago at Aberdeen shows you what he's all about really. Sometimes off the bench you need a goal and with Leigh in the squad, he gives us that option. Lawrence Shankland gives us it too. The more options I've got the better and Leigh is certainly one of those options.

"I think he has to be 100 per cent when he goes to the pitch. Whether he goes to the pitch for 97 minutes, 120 minutes or 20 minutes, he has to be 100 per cent. Every player we're looking to play, has to be at 100 per cent for whatever amount of time they are on the pitch."

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney are also recalled after they were forced to miss the semi-final against Israel after Southampton midfielder Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon also returns to the national set-up after helping his side beat Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the weekend to book a spot against his former team Celtic in the final.

Norwich defender Grant Hanley is included in the national squad for the first time in more than two years, while Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer return after injury.

Image: Craig Gordon is back in the Scotland squad

Robby McCrorie, Ryan Porteous and John Fleck all drop out from the previous squad, with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine retaining his place.

Skipper Andy Robertson is included, as is Manchester United's Scott McTominay along with Sheffield United pair Oliver Burke and Oli McBurnie as well as John McGinn from Aston Villa.

Scotland squad to face Serbia, Slovakia and Israel

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Andrew Considine, Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Fraser, Leigh Griffiths, Oliver McBurnie, Callum Paterson, Lawrence Shankland