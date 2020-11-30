Neil Lennon set for talks with Celtic hierarchy as slump continues with Ross County defeat

Neil Lennon faces a meeting with the Celtic hierarchy on Monday after the club were dumped out of the League Cup by Ross County.
The Celtic boss is under immense pressure, with many fans calling for him to be sacked even before Sunday's 2-0 home defeat.
Sky Sports News understands that Lennon will meet with the Celtic hierarchy for more talks - just four days after he revealed he was given the backing of the board following their Europa League exit.
The Celtic players and staff were given a police escort away from the stadium as an angry mob of supporters gathered - shouting abuse, throwing missiles and clashing with police.
Two officers were hurt in the ugly scenes outside Celtic Park, which resulted in the Police Scotland helicopter being called out.
A member of the Celtic party described the events as "scary and horrifying". A Celtic statement condemning the violence said some players were left "shaken".
Celtic find themselves out of Europe, out of the League Cup and trailing leaders Rangers by 11 points in the Scottish Premiership, with two games in hand, as they chase their 'holy grail' of 10 league titles in a row.
Lennon's side have only won two of their last 10 matches. They have also now lost four home games in a row - not done since 1958.
Despite that, Celtic are on the brink of an historic quadruple treble, if they can beat Hearts in last season's postponed Scottish Cup final at Hampden next month.
'Too soon for me to be sacked'
Following the defeat to Ross County, Lennon insisted it was "too soon" for him to be sacked by Celtic.
When asked if he would understand if the Celtic board took the decision to remove him on Sunday evening, Lennon responded: "No, I think it's too soon for that. We have lost one trophy, that's gone. Our priority is the league, it always is, every time we come into a season.
"We are out of Europe, so it's not been great, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. But it's alright me saying that, we have to show it with action now. I think I should get more time at it but if not, then so be it."
'100 per cent belief in Lennon'
After being knocked out of the Europa League with a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague, Celtic defender Christopher Jullien gave his total backing to Lennon.
He said: "I have no worries about the trainer because after the game we still believe in each other, we still believe in staff, we still believe in the coach.
"He has our 100 per cent belief in him. He is just a great coach and since I arrived he has done unbelievable work, he was doing it before and he's going to do it again.
"I don't have doubts. We have just to look to each other."