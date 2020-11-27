Neil Lennon: Christopher Jullien says Celtic players have '100 per cent belief' in manager

Christopher Jullien gave Neil Lennon his total backing after Celtic were knocked out of the Europa League with another 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague.

The Hoops went into the Group H fixture with one point from three matches, the last of which was a defeat by the Czech Republic side at Parkhead by the same scoreline earlier in the month.

The nine-in-a-row champions have two wins in their last nine games in all competitions and are trailing Rangers by 11 points at the top of the Premiership, albeit with two games in hand, and the pressure on Lennon is sure to intensify after a section of the Hoops support had called last week for the manager to go.

Image: Celtic lost 4-1 away to Sparta Prague on Thursday

However, French defender Jullien, who returned to the side in the Czech Republic for the first time since September after a back complaint, said: "I have no worries about the trainer because after the game we still believe in each other, we still believe in staff, we still believe in the coach.

"He has our 100 per cent belief in him. He is just a great coach and since I arrived he has done unbelievable work, he was doing it before and he's going to do it again.

"I don't have doubts. We have just to look to each other.

"The staff and the job that the coach is doing is really great. The training that they do for us is just really great.

"I repeat myself but I really think that we just have to believe in each other to get back in the shape that we were in.

"It was a bad night but at the end of the day we still have some big stuff in front of us, a lot of big games and we definitely have 100 per cent support of the staff."

Image: Christopher Jullien says the players fully support Lennon

Neil Lennon insists he is the man to turn it around for Celtic despite a run of two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

"I know this group better than anybody," said Lennon. "I remember at the end of last year when we lost to Rangers, everyone writing us off and we were getting slaughtered from all and sundry, be it our own supporters or everyone else in the game, saying the league was over.

"So we have been here before and we put a great run together in the second half of the season.

"It feels a little bit different, like we have a little bit more work to do but we are quite confident we will turn it around again.

"We have a lot of work to do catching up in the league but it is not beyond us, far from it.

"I have been in situations like this as a manager and a player. There is no reason to believe we won't turn it around.

"We're bitterly disappointed with the run we are on but we know we have the minerals to turn it around."