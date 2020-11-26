Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic: Lukas Julis' double ends Hoops' Europa League hopes

Celtic are out of the Europa League with two group games to spare after Lukas Julis' double helped Sparta Prague come from behind to win 4-1 in Prague.

Things had looked promising for Celtic when the returning Odsonne Edouard gave them a 15th-minute lead in the Czech capital after a brilliant solo run and finish.

However, Sparta took control thereafter, levelling matters through David Hancko's close-range finish (26), before Julis - who netted a hat-trick in his team's 4-1 win at Parkhead - scored in each half (38, 80) to put the game out of reach.

Substitute Srdjan Plavsic then wrapped up the win in stoppage time (90+4) as he rounded Scott Bain to score.

As a result, win-less Celtic are out of the competition, with two of Lille, AC Milan and Sparta guaranteed to surpass the maximum of seven points which Neil Lennon's side can now achieve in Group H.

More to follow shortly…