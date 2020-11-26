Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sparta Prague vs Celtic. Europa League Group H.

Generali Arena.

Sparta Prague 4

  • D Hancko (26th minute)
  • L Julis (38th minute, 80th minute)
  • S Plavsic (94th minute)

Celtic 1

  • O Edouard (15th minute)

Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic: Lukas Julis' double ends Hoops' Europa League hopes

Report as Celtic are once again beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague, with Lukas Julis scoring twice to heap yet more pressure on under-fire Hoops manager Neil Lennon, whose side have been knocked out of Europe after this latest defeat

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Thursday 26 November 2020 20:21, UK

Image: Celtic's European hopes are over after defeat in Prague

Celtic are out of the Europa League with two group games to spare after Lukas Julis' double helped Sparta Prague come from behind to win 4-1 in Prague.

Things had looked promising for Celtic when the returning Odsonne Edouard gave them a 15th-minute lead in the Czech capital after a brilliant solo run and finish.

However, Sparta took control thereafter, levelling matters through David Hancko's close-range finish (26), before Julis - who netted a hat-trick in his team's 4-1 win at Parkhead - scored in each half (38, 80) to put the game out of reach.

Substitute Srdjan Plavsic then wrapped up the win in stoppage time (90+4) as he rounded Scott Bain to score.

As a result, win-less Celtic are out of the competition, with two of Lille, AC Milan and Sparta guaranteed to surpass the maximum of seven points which Neil Lennon's side can now achieve in Group H.

