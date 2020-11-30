Neil Lennon: Celtic back manager after 'positive' talks

Neil Lennon still has the backing of the Celtic hierarchy and will continue as manager, after a series of "positive" Zoom calls on Monday.

Lennon and the board were locked in discussions on his future after he took training at Lennoxtown.

Sky Sports News understands the board continue to back their under-fire boss, after their League Cup exit to Ross County led to violent protests outside Celtic Park.

The Celtic players and staff were given a police escort away from the stadium as an angry mob of supporters gathered - shouting abuse, throwing missiles and clashing with police.

Image: Celtic have lost four home games in a row - not done since 1958

Two officers were hurt in the ugly scenes outside Celtic Park, which resulted in the Police Scotland helicopter being called out.

A member of the Celtic party described the events as "scary and horrifying". A Celtic statement condemning the violence said some players were left "shaken".

Celtic take on AC Milan in Italy on Thursday in a dead-rubber Europa League match, before returning to league duty against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The club find themselves out of Europe, out of the League Cup and trailing leaders Rangers by 11 points in the Scottish Premiership, with two games in hand, as they chase their 'holy grail' of 10 league titles in a row.

Image: There were ugly scenes outside Celtic Park following the loss to Ross County

Lennon's side have only won two of their last 10 matches. They have also now lost four home games in a row - something not done since 1958.

Despite that, Celtic are on the brink of an historic quadruple treble, if they can beat Hearts in last season's postponed Scottish Cup final at Hampden next month.

0:34 Celtic supporters are hanging Neil Lennon out to dry amid a run of poor form and the club must get away from the 'obsession' of 10-in-a-row, says Gary Caldwell

'Too soon for me to be sacked'

Following the defeat to Ross County, Lennon insisted it was "too soon" for him to be sacked by Celtic.

When asked if he would understand if the Celtic board took the decision to remove him on Sunday evening, Lennon responded: "No, I think it's too soon for that. We have lost one trophy, that's gone. Our priority is the league, it always is, every time we come into a season.

1:11 Celtic boss Neil Lennon admits if results don't improve soon, his future at the club could be under threat after their League Cup defeat to Ross County

"We are out of Europe, so it's not been great, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. But it's alright me saying that, we have to show it with action now. I think I should get more time at it but if not, then so be it."

'100 per cent belief in Lennon'

After being knocked out of the Europa League with a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague, Celtic defender Christopher Jullien gave his total backing to Lennon.

He said: "I have no worries about the trainer because after the game we still believe in each other, we still believe in staff, we still believe in the coach.

Image: Celtic defender Christopher Jullien gave his backing to Lennon ahead of the match against Ross County

"He has our 100 per cent belief in him. He is just a great coach and since I arrived he has done unbelievable work, he was doing it before and he's going to do it again.

"I don't have doubts. We have just to look to each other."