Neil Lennon wants Celtic to build on 'ruthless' St Mirren display against St Johnstone

Neil Lennon is hoping for another "ruthless" display when his Celtic side travel to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

A 4-0 win at St Mirren on Wednesday was Celtic's third win in a row, though they still remain 18 points behind unbeaten leaders Rangers, who have played a game more.

Despite the prospect of relinquishing their title drawing ever closer, the recent run has brought a positive mood back to Celtic, and Lennon is hoping for the consistency to continue as the season goes on.

"I was really pleased with the St Mirren performance. That was a really good win, a powerful win," he told Sky Sports.

"It reminded me a lot of us last season. That's a good sign. The players were strong and physical, their mindset was very good in terms of wanting to be ruthless and score more goals, and keep a clean sheet. A lot of positive signs from that game.

"For me I'm just looking game by game at the minute. Try and get a run of wins and just see where it takes us up to the break and then take it from there. It's really important we keep winning the games as consistently as we can."

Celtic face St Johnstone on Sunday, a fortnight before Callum Davidson's side are in League Cup final action against Livingston.

Lennon played with Davidson for a short period at Leicester, and he was full of admiration for his former team-mate.

"Great lad," Lennon said. "He was a good team-mate, a student of the game and you can see that. He's got a wealth of experience already and he's really putting his own footprint on St Johnstone - a cracking golfer as well. He's done a fine job. He's got intelligence, and you can see that."

He added: "It'll be a tough one. Their results of late have been pretty impressive, obviously they made the League Cup final. They're a difficult team to break down.

"They've added goals to their game, and Cal is getting the best out of Stevie May again who is having a resurgence in his form as well."