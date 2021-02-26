Celtic consider appointing sporting director as part of football department restructuring

Celtic are looking at ways to restructure and modernise the football department.

It's understood they could create a new role of a sporting director as part of these plans. Currently, Nick Hammond is in a similar role as head of football operations.

Manager Neil Lennon resigned from his post late on Tuesday night after a 1-0 defeat at Ross County that left his side 18 points behind Rangers in the title race.

Image: Neil Lennon resigned as Celtic manager on Tuesday night

The club were also knocked out of the League Cup by the Dingwall side, lost to Ferencvaros in the Champions League qualifiers and failed to progress through the Europa League group stages.

With John Kennedy expected to remain in caretaker charge until the end of the season, the Celtic board are currently drawing up a shortlist for Lennon's successor.

Image: John Kennedy is Celtic's interim manager until the end of the season

Celtic's restructuring plans will include the input of incoming chief executive Dominic McKay - and former manager Brendan Rodgers recently said it was imperative they appoint a sporting director alongside him.

1:50 Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes John Kennedy has all the attributes to 'stabilise' the club following Neil Lennon's departure.

"At the highest level in particular, it's a role which is very important," the Leicester boss said. "I think in the modern game, it's absolutely critical to have that.

"Obviously the manager has to be able to bring in players he wants because he's accountable for what happens on the pitch. I'm pretty sure that's something Celtic may be looking at."

Sky Sports News has contacted Celtic for comment.