Stephen Welsh: Celtic defender signs new four-year contract until 2025

Stephen Welsh has been with Celtic for well over a decade, having progressed through the academy ranks and into the first-team squad; 21-year-old centre-back made his first-team debut last season in a 4-1 away win over Hamilton

Tuesday 13 April 2021 16:50, UK

Image: Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has signed a new four-year contract

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has signed a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been with Celtic for well over a decade, having progressed through the academy ranks and into the first-team squad.

Welsh made his first-team debut last season in a 4-1 away win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership in February 2020.

He has since progressed well in the senior side - becoming a regular in the starting XI since the turn of the year, and featuring against the likes of AC Milan and Lille during this season's Europa League campaign.

"I'm delighted to get it done and I'm here for another four years which is the perfect scenario for me," Welsh told Celtic TV.

"I've been getting a consistent run of regular games since the Christmas period there. For me, it's just about keeping that up, keep doing it, keep playing well until the end of the season."

