John Kennedy: Celtic interim manager describes talk he will become club's new director of football as 'made up'

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy has described speculation he is in the frame to become the club's new director of football as "made up".

Kennedy was handed the reins at Parkhead until the end of the season in February, following the resignation of Neil Lennon.

The Hoops want Kennedy to work closely with ex-Bournemouth boss and managerial target Eddie Howe, according to a report in The Scottish Sun, but the 37-year-old has distanced himself from the role as he considers his future.

"It has been made up," said Kennedy at the pre-match press conference ahead of the final Old Firm game of the season on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"Someone has obviously had a guess at it. Because there was so much speculation around the manager, behind the scenes and how it might look I think people just start trying to piece things together themselves and putting that out there.

"I have not had any discussions around that role at the club with anyone."

Since finishing his playing career, during which he spent a decade at Celtic, in 2009, Kennedy has progressed through the coaching ranks from the youth team to serving as caretaker boss of the first team.

Asked whether the director of football role would interest him, Kennedy said: "Again, it is not one I have probably considered or spoken about, so it is difficult to really commit to anything.

"I have always been very much about the challenge. When I started out as a youth coach, I always felt progression was important for me in my career.

Image: John Kennedy has recorded wins against Aberdeen and Livingston in the Scottish Premiership since taking interim charge

"I have never been in a massive rush to jump from being a youth coach to manage at the highest level possible straight away.

"It has always been about if I feel challenged, I am in the right environment, and I am progressing in the right way I am content with that and I will take my time with that and that has been the case up to now.

"At the end of the season, I have to sit down and consider what my options are and what is the right thing for me to do alongside what is available."

Celtic, who have not won against Rangers in any of their previous four matches this season, need a victory at the weekend to avoid failing to beat their rivals once in a season for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign.

Kennedy has won three of his first seven games in interim charge, with one of those coming in the Scottish Cup before their defence of the competition was ended by Rangers on April 18.