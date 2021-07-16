Celtic transfer news: Japan winger Kyogo Furuhashi set to join from Vissel Kobe

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Japan winger Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe, the J-League club confirmed on Friday.

Vissel Kobe said on their website the deal was subject to a medical, but did not reveal the transfer fee or other details. Celtic have yet to comment on the transfer.

Furuhashi will join a Celtic side led by former Yokohama F Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Scotland last month having led the Marinos to the J-League title in 2019.

Furuhashi, 26, made his debut for Japan against Venezuela in November 2019 but had to wait more than a year for his second cap, which came in a 3-0 win over South Korea in March.

Image: Furuhashi has scored three goals in six appearances for Japan

He has played six times for the 'Samurai Blue', scoring twice in a 14-0 thrashing of Mongolia in World Cup qualifying in March before netting against Tajikistan last month.

Furuhashi was part of the Vissel Kobe side that won the Emperor's Cup in 2019 and featured in the Asian Champions League as the club made their debut in the continental club championship last year.

Furuhashi could become Postecoglou's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Liel Abada, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide.

However, there could also be departures from Celtic Park, with the futures of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer remaining uncertain.