Leigh Griffiths: 'No criminality’ as police clear Celtic striker over online messages

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been cleared by police over allegations of sending inappropriate messages to two schoolgirls.

Police Scotland said it had established there was "no criminality" after carrying out a "full assessment" on claims the 30-year-old exchanged improper messages with a 15-year-old girl, as well as another teenager, on social media.

Griffiths, a father of five, was sent home from Celtic's pre-season training camp last week after officers began their investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "In relation to recent reporting regarding alleged inappropriate communications online, a full assessment has been carried out and it's been established there is no criminality."

Celtic have been asked for comment.

The club took up a one-year option on the striker's contract earlier this month after his Parkhead future had been in doubt.