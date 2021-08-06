Aurelio Buta: Celtic in talks to sign Royal Antwerp right-back and could make £4.5m bid

Celtic are said to be preparing a £4.5m bid for Royal Antwerp's Aurelio Buta as they search for a new right-back but the Belgium club may value him at a higher price; talks remain ongoing as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad

Friday 6 August 2021 16:44, UK

Aurelio Buta
Image: Celtic are in talks to sign Aurelio Buta

Celtic are in talks to sign Royal Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta.

The Scottish Premiership side are said to be preparing a bid of around £4.5m for the former Portugal U21.

However, Antwerp may value Buta even higher and the Hoops have other options on their list.

Last month, Sky Sports News reported their interest in Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic at Legia Warsaw, but they could face competition from clubs in Russia and Italy.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday he is expecting yet more additions to the squad after securing deals for Joe Hart and James McCarthy from the Premier League.

Trending

Aurelio Buta
Image: Aurelio Buta featured against Tottenham in the Europa League last season

"I can definitely see more signings coming in," he said. "But the time-frame, and how they are, is still to be sorted. Until we actually get them I can't really comment.

Also See:

"There's already been a lot of speculation about players and, on occasions, there have been delays totally out of our control. So I don't want to commit to timelines or which players might come in."

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q