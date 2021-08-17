Josip Juranovic: Celtic agree £2.5m fee with Legia Warsaw for Croatia right-back

Celtic have agreed a £2.5m fee to sign right-back Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw.

Juranovic will fly to Scotland this weekend to undergo a medical and complete his move after the two clubs reached an agreement on Tuesday evening.

Celtic finalised personal terms with the Croatia international on Wednesday but he will play one final time for Legia Warsaw before boarding the plane.

Juranovic's farewell match will take place on Thursday night in the Europa League play-off first leg at home to Slavia Prague, agreed as part of the deal.

The 26-year-old has had both Covid-19 vaccinations so does not have to self-isolate upon his arrival into the UK.

Image: Juranovic made two appearances for Croatia at Euro 2020

Sky Sports News reported Celtic's interest last month, as well as a delay as they made one last push for Yan Couto, and the start of formal negotiations on Monday.

The club tried to sign Couto and Aurelio Buta in the meantime but the former was not convinced of the move and the latter proved too expensive.

Speaking on Tuesday, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou confirmed Juranovic was one of a few players the club have been linked with, but was reluctant to admit it was almost a done deal.

"He'd be one of a number of right full-backs we have been linked over the period I have been here," the Celtic boss said.

"It's obviously an area where we definitely need some cover. At the moment Anthony Ralston is doing an outstanding job and I think there's more in him to improve. But he can't play every game.

"So it's definitely an area we need to strengthen and it's an area we are targeting and I'm hoping for us to add to, but to nail it down to one person, that's not how it's been working.

"We are working on a multiple targets in each position because, the way the market is at the moment, there's no guarantee you'll get anyone over the line."

Image: Postecoglou said he is confident he will have more players in his squad soon

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Europa League play-off first leg against AZ Alkmaar, Postecoglou added that he is confident he will have more players in his squad soon.

"I'm very confident we will have players in before the transfer deadline. It's just a matter of timing and getting things done. It's not as straightforward as it used to be," Postecoglou said.

"We are very close to a few deals, I think. We just need to keep doing what we are doing, stay focused and disciplined, and make sure we get the right players in.

"Once we do, it will help us enormously because we are putting a big workload on a core group of players at the moment."

Postecoglou expects to have Liel Abada back for Wednesday's match, but Ryan Christie is set to miss out again.

🗣️"I'm very confident. We're very close to a few deals."



Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou gives a transfer update as he looks to bolster his squad. pic.twitter.com/YoSQMstpbl — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 17, 2021

Braga move for Couto | Celtic move for Itakura unlikely

Braga are now in talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for right-back Couto, who had been a prime target for Celtic earlier this month.

Despite being invited to Celtic Park for their Europa League qualifier with Jablonec last week, the Brazilian remained unconvinced by a move to Scotland.

Sky Sports News has been told a loan bid has been made by Braga and it is believed Couto is interested in a move to Portugal.

Meanwhile, it is understood Manchester City centre-back Ko Itakura is unlikely to move on loan to Celtic. The Hoops were tracking the 24-year-old defender while he was playing for Japan at the Olympics this summer.