Odsonne Edouard joins Crystal Palace from Celtic

Odsonne Edouard has joined Crystal Palace from Celtic in a £14m deal.

The fee for Edouard - who has agreed a four-year deal with the option for another 12 months worth £70,000 per week plus bonuses with Palace - could rise to £18.5m.

Edouard, who will wear the No 22 shirt at Selhurst Park, told Palace TV: "I'm very happy to be here today.

"I can't [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club… Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I'm confident in myself and my teammates to be successful."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Odsonne is a player of proven quality. He was a player in high demand and I'm delighted he chose to join Crystal Palace as another fantastic addition to our squad."

The 23-year-old's former club Paris Saint-Germain are due a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Palace had turned their attention to Edouard after refusing to match Arsenal's valuation for Eddie Nketiah.

Palace and Arsenal were far apart in their valuation for the 22-year-old, with the Eagles eager to sign a striker before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

Edouard started the season with two goals in four Scottish Premiership games for Celtic.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at PSG's academy, and moved to Celtic permanently in 2018 after a loan spell at the club.

His arrival at Palace caps a busy transfer window, with Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Will Hughes all new additions to Patrick Vieira's squad.