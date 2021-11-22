Celtic winger Jota named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October

Celtic winger Jota has been named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Benfica, was in impressive form as Celtic won four games in October.

Jota scored twice during that spell and set up two other goals as they narrowed the gap on Rangers at the top of the table.

Celtic have the option to buy Jota from the Portuguese club for £6.5m, with reports suggesting the club are ready to secure him on a permanent deal.

It completes an awards double for the club, with manager Ange Postecoglou named Manager of the Month for October.

Jackson: Celtic must sign Jota now

Former Celtic forward Darren Jackson has urged his old club to turn Jota's loan deal from Benfica into a permanent signing

Former Celtic striker Darren Jackson believes Celtic should sign Jota on a permanent basis.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: "He just looks like he's loving it - loving playing football and creating goals as much as scoring goals.

"I don't know what's in his contract but if the option is there to go and buy him now then, yes, I would go and buy him now.

"Get it out the road and he's a Celtic player, because you never know who else is looking at him.

"I would think Celtic will be getting pressure to go and buy him now and the fans would love that."