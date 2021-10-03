Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic: Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota on target in Hoops win

Jota's late strike saw Celtic win 2-1 at Aberdeen to help ease the pressure on Ange Postecoglou in the Parkhead dugout.

The visitors lead at the break through Kyogo Furuhashi's 11th-minute strike, the Japan forward's eighth goal in just 10 games since moving to Parkhead in the summer.

However, Lewis Ferguson's header brought the Dons level 11 minutes into the second period, only for Jota to tap in from close range with just six minutes left to play.

Image: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring against Aberdeen

It was a ninth defeat in a row for Stephen Glass' side, including four straight Scottish Premiership losses - the club's worst run in more than a decade. Celtic jump up to sixth in the table after collecting their first league points on the road this campaign.

How Celtic finally got off the mark on the road

Aberdeen boss Glass dropped goalkeeper Joe Lewis in a bid to turn around their form but they go into the international break in ninth place.

Celtic went into the game level on points with St Mirren and with no prospect of moving above sixth place.

There was one change from Postecoglou as Nir Bitton came into the base of midfield and Callum McGregor lined up on the left with Tom Rogic benched.

Postecoglou stuck firmly to his directions for his team to play the ball out from the back and Aberdeen got a bit of early encouragement from pressing high up, although subsequent efforts from Ferguson and Austin Samuels were harmless.

Bitton headed David Turnbull's corner wide from six yards before the latter set up the opener.

Turnbull got the ball back from his quickly-taken throw on the right wing, and whipped in a delivery towards the back post. Furuhashi had engineered space from David Bates and nodded home from close range.

Team news Scott Brown skippered the Dons against his former side as Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass made three changes to the side that lost 3-2 at St Mirren last Sunday. Out went goalkeeper Joe Lewis, while Teddy Jenks and Ryan Hedges were both suspended, with Gary Woods, Matty Longstaff and Austin Samuels all coming into the side.



Meanwhile, the visitors made just the one alteration to the team that lost 4-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday as defender Nir Bitton made a first start in two months in place of Tom Rogic.

It was the eighth game running that Aberdeen had conceded the opening goal.

Celtic took confidence and they had the ball in the net following a flowing move involving eight players, but Jota was penalised for a push on Calvin Ramsay as he headed home.

The Dons were slow to respond apart from hopeful penalty appeals when Christian Ramirez claimed he had been pulled by Cameron Carter-Vickers after Hayes curled in a cross.

Image: Lewis Ferguson celebrates drawing Aberdeen level against Celtic

Jota hit the bar from 25 yards before the Dons had a couple of chances thanks to Ramirez twice peeling off to the back post to meet corners from Ramsay.

Joe Hart touched the American's volley onto the bar from the first corner and a spell of pressure followed the second one only for Ferguson to shoot wide.

Celtic almost doubled their lead in the final second of the half when Carl Starfelt glanced Turnbull's corner just beyond the far post.

Glass switched Samuels to the right wing at the start of the second half and the Wolves loan player shot just over before winning the corner that led to the 56th-minute equaliser.

Ferguson beat Bitton to Ramsay's delivery and his header looped over Adam Montgomery on the near post.

Image: Jota celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Celtic during the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie

The Dons were on top and Hart beat away Brown's header following another Ramsay corner before dealing with a drive from Hayes at the second attempt.

Celtic were struggling for inspiration until Montgomery ran on to substituteRogic's reverse pass and squared for Jota to knock home.

What the managers said...

After the international break, Aberdeen travel to Dundee (6pm), while Celtic visit Motherwell (3pm), with both Scottish Premiership games taking place on Saturday Oct 16.