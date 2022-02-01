Old Firm: Celtic's Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda could return against Rangers, says Ange Postecoglou

Celtic captain Callum McGregor and striker Daizen Maeda have "a chance" to feature in Wednesday's Old Firm against Rangers, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

McGregor has been out with a facial injury suffered at Alloa, missing the previous two matches against Hearts and Dundee United.

Meanwhile, Maeda has been on international duty with Japan, coming off the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia.

But Postecoglou has provided a positive update on the duo's availability for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match against their Old Firm rivals at Celtic Park - live on Sky Sports Football.

"McGregor has a chance," Postecoglou told Sky Sports News. "He wants to play, but he wants to be at his best when he plays. We are really pleased with his recovery.

"I will have a discussion with him tomorrow and go through everything with him, if he feels OK we will include him, otherwise there is a game on the weekend."

Asked about Maeda, the Celtic boss added: "He only played 20 minutes. He arrives tomorrow morning, I will have a chat to him then to see how he feels.

"He won't be starting, but he could come off the bench. There is a chance he will be included."

Postecoglou is resigned to being without Tom Rogic for the visit of Rangers.

Rogic's Australia team kick-off against Oman in Muscat at 4pm UK time on Tuesday.

Postecoglou said: "Tommy will play (for Australia). He will play 90 minutes so you can pretty much rule him out."

Nir Bitton is suspended for the derby clash after being sent off in Celtic's last-gasp win over Dundee United on Saturday, which moved them two points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Postecoglou reported no other comebacks, with midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi still struggling with an ankle knock and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all missing with hamstring injuries.