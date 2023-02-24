Celtic Women 3-0 Rangers: Caitlin Hayes scores twice with Amy Gallacher adding third as Celtic go top of SWPL1

Caitlin Hayes scored twice to send Celtic top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with victory against Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Hayes opened the scoring after Jacynta Galabadaarachchi whipped in a corner, allowing the defender to nod the ball home.

Rangers were very much in the game for the remainder of the half but were unable to convert their chances, with Celtic's Shen Menglu spurning an opportunity to double the home side's advantage just before the break.

Menglu was involved in Celtic's second goal, which went in just after the restart.

The China international burst down the left flank before squaring for Amy Gallacher to score her seventh goal this calendar year.

Hayes put the game to bed minutes later when she met another Galabadaarachchi corner to head past Jenna Fife and send the home crowd into raptures.

The result sees Celtic go top on goal difference ahead of Glasgow City, who are away at Aberdeen on Sunday.

LGBT+ History Month with Rangers, Celtic & Glasgow City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player During LGBT+ History Month, Rangers’ Tessel Middag, Celtic’s Olivia Chance and Meikayla Moore of Glasgow City discuss inclusivity in women’s football, allyship, differences between the SWPL and WSL, their role models and more.

