Celtic vs Lazio: We need to be at 100 per cent in Champions League, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is warning his Celtic players they need to be at "100 per cent" to take something from their Champions League clash with Lazio.

They host the Italian side in their first home Group E match on Wednesday night looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Feyenoord last time out.

It is a sell-out at Celtic Park for the match and Rodgers wants his players to use the atmosphere to inspire them to victory.

"To come here and play this game is always special and it's getting that emotion from the support that rolls down off the stands onto the pitch and that's what we have to use," he said.

"From the first whistle, we go straight into fifth gear and look to give everything to the game and perform.

"We know that at this level we have to be 100 per cent. At 98 per cent at this level, you'll come unstuck.

"We'll have to give everything and we will do in terms of spirit. It's where this team is at in what they're developing, I see a mental strength in this team that is growing all the time."

Image: Celtic had two players sent off against Feyenoord

Celtic ended their last Champions League match in Rotterdam with nine players after Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were sent off, something Rodgers does not want to see again.

"Not losing any players off the field will help at this level," he added.

"There were lots of aspects of the first hour that I really liked. We were unfortunate to lose the players but in the general flow of the game, I was pleased.

"I think that the recipe for us tomorrow, and especially at this level, is bravery. You have to be brave, you have to have that courage and that conviction to play how you want to play.

"I always say these are big belief games, believe in your qualities.

"If we can go and play with that belief and that courage, then we've got a great chance of getting a result."

Image: Cameron Carter-Vickers has not played since August

Cameron Carter-Vickers could be in line for a surprise recall against Lazio, despite not playing since suffering a hamstring injury against Aberdeen on August 13.

With Lagerbielke missing through suspension following his red card against Feyenoord, and Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh still out through injury, Rodgers has limited options in central defence.

Liam Scales is set to continue in the team following his impressive recent form, while on-loan Liverpool player Nat Phillips is available after coming off the bench at Motherwell on Saturday to make his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury on his debut against Dundee on September 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic beat Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday

Rodgers said: "Cam, we wouldn't take a risk unless he was fit. He has come through really, really well. He is further down the road than we thought.

"He has had a real good week of training and he's been doing lots of other work out on the field before that.

"I said before that it (his return) might have been after the international break but he's made great progress, so we will just assess that to see if he can be in for the squad tomorrow and if he is, then obviously it would be great news for us."

