Brendan Rodgers: Celtic's summer spending 'vindicated' by historic Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava

The 5-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava in midweek was Celtic's first win in their opening group match of the competition; the Hoops return to domestic action on Sunday with a League Cup tie against Championship side Falkirk

Friday 20 September 2024 16:19, UK

Celtic signed Arne Engels for a club record fee
Image: Celtic signed Arne Engels for a club-record fee during the summer

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Slovan Bratislava was "vindication" for the board who backed him heavily in the transfer window.

Summer signings Arne Engels and Adam Idah, who cost the club a combined £20.5m in the summer, both netted as Celtic earned their first opening-game victory in the competition.

"The other night was a great vindication for everyone," said Rodgers ahead of Sunday's League Cup tie against Championship side Falkirk.

"For the board and the money they've spent, they will have enjoyed watching the team.

"For the supporters watching the game, they saw the verve in the team, the dynamism, the attacking football.

"They saw everything they would want in the team. For the players themselves, they were on the pitch doing a brilliant job.

"They were fighting for the team, fighting for their club and producing great football which is the demand here.

"So I think everyone was vindicated."

Alistair Johnston, who played 77 minutes against Bratislava, missed training on Friday with Rodgers hinting there could be team changes for the visit of Falkirk.

"We've got a few players with niggles so we will have a look at that and assess that by end of play tomorrow (Saturday). We won't take any risks with one or two," he added.

"It was the second day of recovery as well so there was a group of the players out recovering and a group training hard and then one or two inside just making extra recovery inside rather than out."

