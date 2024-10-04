Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers won't change approach despite Dortmund humbling

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has told his critics to judge him in January insisting he will not change his approach despite their 7-1 humbling against Borussia Dortmund.

The defeat, which was their first of the season, sparked suggestions about the manager's approach to the match and if they should be more defensive against top opposition.

During both his spells as Hoops boss, Rodgers has suffered similar heavy defeats to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Asked about criticism of him being "too stubborn or naive", Rodgers told Sky Sports: "I have no reaction. People get paid to criticise and be a critic. It's absolutely fine.

"For me, we conceded a goal early and go to 1-1. We didn't play so well, but our idea going into the game was not to be open and expansive and give big problems to ourselves. We are not naive.

"We conceded goals and mixed in we could have been better with the ball. I think we got spooked a little bit, like I said after the game, early in the game. But, these things happen. I don't dwell on it.

"It's something in all your life and professional career you will have set-backs, even in your personal life you will have set-backs, but the idea is really to bounce back and have that ability to learn from it. Every challenge you do meet in football, especially if it's a defeat, is a chance to grow. That is what I see this as.

"So my experience tells me we will look at - which we have done - and have the chance to show that resilience and get back to what we had been doing, which was playing brilliant football and exciting football; scoring goals. Then, judge us in the Champions League in January once we have played our eight games.

"We've seen over the last six months, teams that will come to us and sit back and pay five at the back and 5-4-1, with no chance to attack.

"Or do you play how you play but know you have to sharpen your teeth on the mistakes? You've got to be brighter and make quicker movements to close space. All those things are a learning process.

"I would much rather do that and go down with my own vision than go by someone who has never coached a game in their life or played or done whatever.

"I respect the opinion but I don't listen to it and never have."

The Hoops will look to return to their so-far invincible domestic form when they face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Rodgers will again be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers with Greg Taylor also out after he suffered an injury in Germany.

"Cam's still not available and Greg Taylor will miss the game, he has a slight problem in his calf," he added.

"We're hoping Cam will be ready after the international break and Greg will probably not be too far after that.

"(Carter-Vickers) is putting his weight on it and it's easing off. It was just time he needed."

