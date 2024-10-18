Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers blasts fans over fireworks, saying they 'don't care' about the club

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out fans who bring fireworks and pyrotechnics to games insisting they "don't care" about the club.

It comes after the club were fined for the "lighting of fireworks" during their recent Champions League defeat away to Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish Premiership champions could face a one-match ban on away fans at a UEFA club match if there is another incident in the next two years.

Celtic are away to Atalanta in Bergamo next week with Rodgers warning the minority not to ruin it for everyone.

"If you keep doing it, you're showing that you don't really care. You don't really care for the team, you don't care for the support and you don't care for your club because the club ultimately is getting fined as well," he said ahead of Saturday's league game against Aberdeen.

Image: Celtic were fined by UEFA for fireworks use

"You're worried about yourself. It doesn't need it and if you need to do it, then do it outside the stadium. But don't do it inside where you're going to cause a risk to other people, other supporters, risk yourself not being there and obviously the team ultimately.

"People that have followed Celtic home and away for years and years should never be getting banned. The support is incredible and it's not something we need.

"We're not a club that needs that to ignite our support because what we bring to a stadium in colour and noise is absolutely amazing.

"I hope that this does end that because it just wouldn't be right for any of our supporters to miss a game."