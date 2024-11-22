Alistair Johnston: Celtic defender signs new long-term deal

Alistair Johnston has agreed a new deal at Celtic until 2029, with Brendan Rodgers praising the defender's "phenomenal work ethic and attitude" and "honest love for the game."

The Canada international joined the Scottish champions at the end of 2022 and has made 79 appearances, scoring six goals.

The 26-year-old was brought in by former boss Ange Postecoglou from CF Montreal and has become a mainstay in Rodgers' side.

Johnston said: "I am just delighted to extend my contract with Celtic. I got a brilliant welcome to the club in 2022 and ever since I have had the best of times, loving every minute as part of such a great institution and I wanted to continue to be part of that.

"It's an absolute honour to pull that famous jersey on every week and to have achieved so much success with my team-mates already has been so satisfying. But of course, we want more and that is our focus.

"It is a real delight to be working day in, day out in such a great set-up, working with the gaffer and the staff who have such ambition for success and with such a great group of lads in the team.

"Of course my team-mates have been everything to me - it is a brilliant dressing room I am privileged to be part of, with real quality guys beside me and I know we are all, collectively looking to work as hard as we can to bring our fans even more success over the next few years."

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: "It is fantastic news for the club and our fans that Ali has agreed this new contract.

"In a relatively short period of time he has established himself as a fantastic player for Celtic, showing real quality and just delivering performance after performance for us, week in, week out.

"He has a phenomenal work ethic and attitude, brilliant hunger and positivity, such an honest love for the game and a real desire to improve in everything he does.

"These are the qualities which make a great player and he has certainly been that for Celtic.

"Everyone at the club felt it crucial that we extend Ali's contract with Celtic and I am delighted that we have been able to do this."