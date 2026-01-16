 Skip to content
Celtic transfer news: Martin O'Neill hopeful of January arrivals ahead of Hearts clash as Callum Wilson links addressed

Martin O'Neill says it is "absolutely essential" Celtic sign more players during this January transfer window; the interim boss hopes there will be new arrivals before facing Hearts next Sunday in a key title-race clash; watch Hearts vs Celtic on January 25, live on Sky Sports from 2.30pm

Friday 16 January 2026 16:00, UK

Martin O'Neill insists Celtic are "closer" to adding to their squad in this transfer window, and discussed links to West Ham's Callum Wilson

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is hopeful of getting reinforcements in for their crucial clash with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts - live on Sky Sports.

The champions have only added full-back Julian Araujo on loan from Bournemouth this month, despite O'Neill admitting new arrivals are "absolutely essential".

Meanwhile, title rivals Hearts and Rangers have both strengthened their squads.

O'Neill ruled out having fresh faces in before Sunday's Scottish Cup tie against Auchinleck Talbot, and they would not be able to field new signings in their Europa League contest with Bologna next Thursday.

However, he dangled some hope for Celtic fans that they might have additions for the trip to Tynecastle on January 25 - live on Sky Sports.

O'Neill was asked about reports linking Celtic with a move for 33-year-old West Ham striker Callum Wilson, who has scored four Premier League goals this season.

West Ham United's Callum Wilson celebrates after doubling their lead over Bournemouth
Image: Callum Wilson could leave West Ham during this window

"I can't tell you anything," he said. "For want of telling you, it was news to me at the time. But we are in search of those elusive goalscorers. But we're not the only team as well.

"On a serious note, I can't tell you anything about it, but we are - is it becoming my favourite phrase? - we are making progress.

"Remarkably, I think we are. We're definitely a bit closer.

Julian Araujo has joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season
Image: Julian Araujo is Celtic's only January arrival so far after joining on loan until the end of the season

"Obviously, we can't change the squad around for the Bologna game, but we'd like to have some people in for Hearts if it's at all possible.

"I'd be hoping by some stage next week that we'd have people in. I'm actually very worried I've said that now."

When asked again about Wilson, O'Neill added: "I hadn't thought about that. Not that he's not a very, very fine player, but I thought he was going elsewhere."

