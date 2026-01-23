Bologna 2-2 Celtic: Martin O’Neill has transformed this team after their struggles under Wilfried Nancy

Martin O’Neill’s winning run on his latest return came to an end away to Bologna but no Celtic fan will be feeling dismayed after their backs-to-the-wall 2-2 draw in Italy. This was the best of the lot, a performance that said plenty about the team’s spirit.

Auchinleck Talbot was one thing, Bologna another. But having gone to Italy with a record of scoring seven without reply in his 'third coming' as Celtic boss, O'Neill saw his side add an eighth, and even a ninth goal with 10 men, before the rearguard action began.

They could not hold on for the win but were still cheered off by the travelling support. The point keeps hopes of Europa League progress alive. The manner of it might inspire even more belief that O'Neill can continue his remarkable transformation of this team.

Celtic have won 10 of their 12 games under him across these two spells, which is as many as they have won in twice the number of games under anyone else this season. Life has been breathed into their European campaign. The title race is back on too.

He still insists he is not enjoying watching the games. "Never have done since I stepped into management." But a bond has been forged with these players that is heartwarming. It was there when he gave his speech upon leaving last time, talking of feeling 23 not 73.

Deep in the bowels of the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, he expressed a similar sentiment. "I love being around young people." The good news is that they seem to feel the same way. How else to explain the lengths that they went to in order to cling to this precious point?

Image: Celtic's Hatate was sent off in the first half with them 1-0 up in Bologna

Auston Trusty celebrated interceptions with as much passion as his improbable goal at the other end of the pitch. Liam Scales threw himself in front of shots as if he enjoyed it. Callum McGregor tracked back to make a desperate challenge. Twelve blocked shots.

Daizen Maeda was relentless in his efforts working back. Kieran Tierney headed away cross after cross. Colby Donovan, the teenage defender, more than justified his inclusion. But it was Trusty, in particular, who delivered an extraordinary performance.

Image: Auston Trusty's touch map in Celtic's 2-2 draw with Bologna in the Europa League

He made no fewer than 17 clearances just by himself. "He epitomised the spirit of the team. It was colossal." The partnership at the back offers something to build on. "He and Scales have been really great as a defensive two for me in the time I have been here."

And doesn't that just strike at the heart of all this, the context that makes Celtic's dramatic improvement in results so fascinating. It was their struggles prior to this, a run of six defeats in eight games, that brought O'Neill back. Scales had been dropped.

Wilfried Nancy was a coach widely admired for his intellect, for his fresh tactical theories. His name was whispered in all the right circles as the sort of forward-thinking option who could propel Celtic forward. It did not work out that way for him in Glasgow.

There had been bold plans, a dream of ball-playing defenders and high lines. But without a pre-season to make it work, the games just seemed to get in the way. As Mike Tyson never did quite say, everyone has a plan until you lose a cup final to St Mirren.

As a result, Celtic's season has begun to feel like a parable about the dangers of overcoaching. They sought someone new but found someone old. The past has become the future, the key to this revival being not Nancy's innovation but O'Neill's clarity.

When communicated by a coach of his experience, simplicity can still be the most sophisticated idea of all. The uncertainty that undermined Nancy is gone. Instructions are helping not hindering. Effort coupled with resilience. If O'Neill did Venn diagrams.

Image: Celtic's hopes of Europa League progress are alive after a memorable night in Bologna

James Forrest talks of an aura, Luke McCowan of standards. It might seem unfair on coaches trying to build their reputation but the words of some carry more weight than others. For O'Neill, a Celtic legend, the challenge was to use that influence positively.

He has done so, infusing this team with a belief that had been lost. "Everybody has a lot of confidence now," says Arne Engels. "I think it is really good that we just stick to the basics again and that we do what we are good at. Then you see everything follows."

Image: Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney are in charge at Celtic until the end of the season

Many Celtic supporters were unconvinced that these players were capable of playing the football they did in the early stages in Bologna, taking the game to an out-of-form opponent that was, nevertheless, one point off top spot in Serie A in late November.

"We looked a decent outfit, played good stuff." That was O'Neill's verdict when the game was 11 apiece. "My own view is that if we stayed with 11 men, we would have won game." But what they did once reduced to 10 said even more about O'Neill's impact.

"Results obviously dictate the feel-good factor or lack of it," he said in explanation. "When losing football matches, it is very difficult to garner that spirit but we fought valiantly tonight. I don't think we would have come through that without that spirit."

He is right, of course. Celtic are showing far greater resolve now. They will need more of it at Hearts on Sunday, especially after these exertions. "We just have to recover the best we can," said O'Neill, later adding: "All my thoughts turn to that on the way home."

On the face of it, that examination becomes more difficult as a result of this one, so much did Celtic put into the game. But the supporters here to witness it will fly home emboldened, surely the players too. Pride restored, momentum is with them now.