Bologna 2-2 Celtic: Martin O'Neill's 10-man Hoops survive fightback to keep Europa League hopes alive

Celtic survived a Bologna fightback to take a vital point in their penultimate Europa League match and keep their hopes of progression alive.

It was the dream start for the Hoops in Italy as Daizen Maeda pounced on a goalkeeping mistake to set Reo Hatate up for an early opener.

But the goalscorer was then sent packing after two quick yellow cards as Celtic's challenge became more daunting.

Auston Trusty was solid at the back as the Serie A side piled on the pressure, with the defender then doubling the lead just before the break.

It was then wave after wave of attack from the hosts and Thijs Dallinga and Jonathan Rowe pulled the game back to 2-2.

Martin O'Neill's side though managed to hold on to take a draw, meaning there is still all to play for against Utrecht at Parkhead next week.

Hoops hold on for priceless point

Hatate opened the scoring in the sixth minute after a gift from Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who passed the ball straight to centre-forward Daizen Maeda. The Japan forward squared the ball for his compatriot to roll into an empty net.

Skorupski partially redeemed himself moments later as he clawed Hyun-jun Yang's shot over the bar after Hatate's pass threatened to get Maeda in behind. Liam Scales almost scrambled home the resulting corner.

The game quickly turned though as Kasper Schmeichel made his first save, from Nadir Zortea, when Celtic were briefly down to 10 men as Maeda sorted trouble with a contact lens.

The hosts kept up the pressure. Callum McGregor produced a goal-saving challenge following slack play from Hatate and Trusty delivered a series of blocks and interventions in the penalty box.

Schmeichel tipped over a corner that threatened to sail straight in and saved well from Juan Miranda's first-time strike.

Hatate was booked for a foul on Lewis Ferguson before needlessly flicking out a boot to catch Miranda in the 34th minute as the pair chased a ball that was heading into the Bologna half. A red card followed and O'Neill also received a yellow card for his protests.

The Celtic fans were celebrating again five minutes before the break as Trusty netted in off the bar at the back post after Arne Engels had headed on Kieran Tierney's inswinging corner.

Schmeichel saved Tommaso Pobega's header and although Maeda swept a half-chance wide, the second half quickly developed into an onslaught of the Dane's goal.

Schmeichel saved Ferguson's header and Nicolo Casale's volley before Benjamin Dominguez shot off the top of the bar.

The pressure paid off in the 58th minute when Dallinga got in front of Colby Donovan to nod home from six yards after Jens Odgaard had headed on a cross.

Maeda was now playing as a supplementary wing-back as Celtic defended but the pressure was relentless. The equaliser came in the 72nd minute as former Norwich winger Rowe made space on the edge of the box and evaded substitute Benjamin Nygren to smash a shot into the roof of the net past a motionless Schmeichel.

Celtic emerged from their shell and had opportunities to snatch an unlikely win. Substitute Johnny Kenny forced a save and might have been able to play Maeda in on a counter-attack while Liam Scales had a looping header tipped over.

There were chances for the hosts too and Schmeichel saved from Riccardo Orsolini and Nicolo Cambiaghi.

O'Neill restores Celtic's belief

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara:

"What a game that was, Celtic can hardly regard it as two points dropped given the circumstances. Bologna threw everything at them but they defended so resiliently - Trusty, in particular, magnificent.

"O'Neill has infused these players with such belief, hard to understand how it is the same side that were wilting not so long ago. They have a real opportunity to make the knockout stages of the Europa League now.

"Of course, this game will have taken plenty out of them ahead of that key clash with Hearts at the weekend. But try telling the Celtic fans here in this stadium about that right now."

What's coming up for Celtic?