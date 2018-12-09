Steven Gerrard 'hugely frustrated' after Rangers draw with Dundee

Steven Gerrard was left "hugely frustrated" after Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Dundee, saying those players who had been given a chance "failed miserably".

Gerrard made six changes for the match following Rangers' midweek home defeat to Aberdeen.

However, despite playing against 10 men for 70 minutes, Rangers produced a lacklustre display as they missed the chance to move level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee 1-1 Rangers

"We didn't look like a Rangers team," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"Individually we didn't look like Rangers players, we kept making stupid decisions on the pitch and we never really carried out the game plan we had been working on the last few days, so the result isn't really a surprise because our performance didn't deserve a result today.

"I have been giving players chances and maybe that has to stop because they are not really taking them. It's hugely frustrating because I did expect a reaction after we were so poor in midweek.

"We made a bad start, that happens, but we get a decision that goes our way and we scored from the free-kick and we're back in the game with a man advantage so there's no excuse in terms of the performance, collectively and individually it just wasn't there."

The result sees Rangers move up to second in the table, two points behind leaders Celtic.

Andy Halliday celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

They now face a crucial trip to Rapid Vienna on Thursday as they look to advance to the last 32 of the Europa League.

Asked how he picks a team for that match, Gerrard said: "I try and pick players I trust with personality and character who can handle the occasion.

"People got a run out and a test today and failed miserably so we will try a pick a team that is capable of getting a result on Thursday. It has to be a level up from the last two performances."