Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria's future at Rangers is uncertain

Ovie Ejaria's future at Rangers is in doubt after Steven Gerrard revealed the on-loan Liverpool midfielder is unsettled at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old was left at home while his team-mates travelled to Thursday's Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna.

Sky Sports News understands he has returned to Liverpool in the last 48 hours, but Gerrard expects him back on Friday.

The Rangers boss said ahead of the match in Vienna: "Ovie is slightly unsettled at the moment, I spoke to him a couple of days ago.

"We decided it was best to leave him at home and the plan is to talk to Ovie on Friday to see where he's at."

Ejaria, who spent time on loan at Sunderland last season, was late for training in the build-up to the Group G clash against Villarreal at Ibrox a fortnight ago, but Gerrard defended him at the time.

In another twist the midfielder has deleted all connections to Rangers from his social media accounts.